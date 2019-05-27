Ken Financial Services Ltd. - Compliances-Initial Disclosure by Entity identified as large corporate

Ken Financial Services Limited has submitted confirmation regarding non applicability of SEBI circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018.

Published on May 27, 2019
