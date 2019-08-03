Kennametal India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, this is to inform you that the company has received the intimation letter from our Registrars and Share Transfer Agent Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited providing information regarding the Transmission cum duplicate share certificates that have been issued, the details of which are attached herewith.

Pdf Link: Kennametal India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Published on August 03, 2019
Kennametal India Ltd

