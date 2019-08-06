Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, this is to inform you that the company has received the intimation letter from our Registrars and Share Transfer Agent Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited providing information regarding the duplicate share certificate that have been issued, the details of which are attached herewith.

Pdf Link: Kennametal India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

