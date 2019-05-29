Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. - Appointment Of Company Secretary/Compliance Officer

Company has appointed Ms.Surbhi Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 29th May 2019.

