Khaitan Electricals Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Please Refer Enclosed Letter

KHAITAN ELECTRICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please refer enclosed letter

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
