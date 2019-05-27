Khaitan Electricals Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

Notice pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 is hereby given that the trading window (for trading in Companys securities) shall remain closed from May 23, 2019 to June 01, 2019 (both days inclusive) in connection with the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th day of May, 2019 at 2.00 p.m. to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the fourth quarter and year ended as on 31st March, 2019

The trading window will open after 48 hours from the announcement of the Companys audited Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com