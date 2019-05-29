Khandelwal Extraction Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday,May 29, 2019.

Pdf Link: Khandelwal Extraction Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
