The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 28th May, 2019, inter alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following :



1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



2) Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Results of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.30 pm and concluded at 2:30 pm.



This is for information and record please.



Pdf Link: Kic Metaliks Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com