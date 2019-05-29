KIFS Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.00 (i.e. 10.00%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- (rupees ten only) each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019. Payment of the same is subject to approval of shareholders in their ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Kifs Financial Services Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com