Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 47(1)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith the copies of the newspaper advertisement published in the newspapers, Indian Express English and Financial Express Gujarati dated Tuesday, August 6, 2019 titled TRANSFER OF EQUITY SHARES TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF).



We are also enclosing herewith copy of sample letter simultaneously to be dispatched to the concerned shareholders, titled Transfer of shares in respect of which dividend has not been claimed for seven consecutive years or more to the investor education and protection fund.



Pdf Link: Kifs Financial Services Ltd. - Transfer Of Equity Shares To IEPF - Newspaper Cutting And Copy Of Sample Letter

