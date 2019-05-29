we hereby submit a copy of the resignation submitted by Mr. Padam Kumar Khaitan as independent director, on 28th May, 2019 with immediate effect, due to his preoccupations as practicing advocate.



There is no material reason for the resignation. Members of the Board took note of the resignation at their meeting held on 29th May, 2019.



Pdf Link: Kilburn Engineering Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com