Kilburn Engineering Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Mr. Suresh Shenoi will be retiring as CFO w.e.f. 31st May, 2019 and Mr. Sachin Vijayakar, General Manager (Finance) will be designated as CFO w.e.f. 1st June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
