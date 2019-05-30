Kilburn Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend @ 10% for the financial year 2018-19, i.e., Rs. 1/- per equity share on the face value of Rs. 10/- share, subject to the approval of Shareholders.

Pdf Link: Kilburn Engineering Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com