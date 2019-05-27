Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd. - Board to consider Dividend

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 22, 2019, Kilitch Drugs India Ltd has now informed BSE that Board of Directors may consider to recommend the dividend at their meeting scheduled to be held on May 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd. - Board to consider Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd

