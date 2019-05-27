Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd. - Update on board meeting

The Board Meeting to be held on 30/05/2019 has been revised to 30/05/2019 In furtherance to our letter dated 22nd May, 2019 we wish to inform you that Board of Directors may consider to recommend the dividend at their meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at its Corporate office at 37, Ujagar Industrial Estate, W. T. Patil Marg, Deonar, Mumbai-400088, Maharashtra, India.

