Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, published in the Newspapers (Financial Express and Maalai Sudar) on May 29, 2019.

Pdf Link: Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com