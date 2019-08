Further to our letter dated August 05,2019, we are enclosing copies of the newspaper publications of the Board Meeting notice published on August 06, 2019 in Financial Express (All India Edition) and Deepika (Kochi Edition).



We request you to take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Kings Infra Ventures Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com