Kintech Renewables Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Intimation under Regulation 30 and 37(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(Listing Regulations), as amended from time to time - Scheme of Amalgamation

Pdf Link: Kintech Renewables Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Kintech Renewables Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.