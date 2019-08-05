Kintech Renewables Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2019 And Closure Of Trading Window

Kintech Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) (as amended from time to time) a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 12th day of August, 2019 at its Registered Office of the Company situated at Kintech House, 8, Shivalik Plaza, Opp. AMA, IIM Road, Ahmedabad - 380 015, Gujarat, inter-alia to consider, approve the following businesses:

1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman of the Company.



In terms of Regulation 46 and 47 of LODR, the notice of the said Board Meeting is being uploaded on the website of the company and published in the newspapers today i.e. 05th August, 2019 in Indian Express (English Newspaper) and Financial Express (Gujarati Newspaper). The copies of newspapers cutting is enclosed herewith for your record purpose.



