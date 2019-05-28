Kintech Renewables Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1/- per share (10%) for the year ended March 31, 2019 and is payable subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Kintech Renewables Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com