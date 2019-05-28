1. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable regulations, the Board has considered, approved and taken on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019 which is duly reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee of the Company. We hereby enclosed herewith the same along with the Auditors Reports thereon.

2. The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1/- per share (10%) for the year ended March 31, 2019 and is payable subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Kintech Renewables Ltd - Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com