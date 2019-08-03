Kiri Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting In Compliance Of Regulation 29 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

KIRI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject, we wish to inform that, a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company :

1. To consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
2. To issue/allot 22,76,695 equity shares upon conversion of 5 (five) Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (Series E FCCBs) to LTS Investment Fund Ltd.

You are requested to kindly take note of the same.

Pdf Link: Kiri Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting In Compliance Of Regulation 29 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS
Kiri Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.