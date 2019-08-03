KIRI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject, we wish to inform that, a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company :



1. To consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

2. To issue/allot 22,76,695 equity shares upon conversion of 5 (five) Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (Series E FCCBs) to LTS Investment Fund Ltd.



Kiri Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting In Compliance Of Regulation 29 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

