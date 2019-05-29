Kiri Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Kiri Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 2/- (@ 20%) per Equity share of Rs. 10 each for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019, subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting.

