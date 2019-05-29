Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; kindly find enclosed details of related party transactions for the year ended 31 March 2019. You are requested to take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Year Ended 31 March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com