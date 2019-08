Please find enclosed herewith disclosure pursuant to the Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

You are requested to take the same on your record.

Pdf Link: Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com