This is in corrigendum to the letter dated 27-05-2019, filed an as outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations,2015. Please note that point no 9 of the said letter, regarding resignation of Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer should be read as:

Resignation of Ms. Shabina Shaheen (ACS: 52333), as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 15th June, 2019.



Pdf Link: Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com