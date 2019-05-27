Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

The Board at its Meeting held on 27th May, 2019, considered and approved resignation of Ms. Shabina Shaheen (ACS-52333) as the Company secretary and Chief Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 18th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.