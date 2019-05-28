Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

This is in corrigendum to the letter dated 27-05-2019, filed an as outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations,2015. Please note that point no 9 of the said letter, regarding resignation of Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer should be read as:
Resignation of Ms. Shabina Shaheen (ACS: 52333), as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 15th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.