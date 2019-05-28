Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Fixes Book Closure for AGM

Kkalpana Plastick Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 20, 2019 to September 26, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on September 26, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd

