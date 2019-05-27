Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Shareholder Meeting-AGM On 26Th September,2019

30th AGM of KKalpana Plastick Limited is scheduled to held on Thursday, 26th September,2019 at 10:30 A.M. at 3, Saheed Nitya Nanda Saha Sarani, Kolkata-700001

Pdf Link: Kkalpana Plastick Ltd - Shareholder Meeting-AGM On 26Th September,2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Kkalpana Plastick Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.