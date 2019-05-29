With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that: 1. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3.00 PM and concluded at 3.30 PM.

2. Audited Financial Results: a. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 as reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors, is enclosed herewith. The Audit Report adopted by the Board of Directors also forms part of the same.

b. A declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 pertaining to Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2019, is enclosed herewith.

c. Adoption of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report (For the financial year ended 31st March, 2019) pursuant to regulation 24A of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



Pdf Link: Kmf Builders & Developers Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com