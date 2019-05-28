In continuation to our earlier announcement and in accordance with the provisions of SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that KNR Shankarampet Projects Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has received the appointed date i.e. 2nd May 2019 by the National Highways Authority of India

Pdf Link: Knr Constructions Ltd. - Declaration Of Appointed Date By NHAI For KNR Shankarampet Projects Pvt Ltd Our SPV

