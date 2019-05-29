This is to inform that Mr. Satish Chandra Gupta, Independent Director of the Company has resigned voluntarily from the Board of the Company, effective from 28.05.2019.



The management has accepted the resignation of Mr. Satish Chandra Gupta and took note of the same in its Board Meeting held on 29.05.2019.



Pdf Link: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com