KOHINOOR FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the following business:

1. To take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

2. To consider appointment of Company Secretary of the Company.

3. To discuss about the Notices issued by Banks under section 13(2) of The Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, and

4. Any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the Board.

Further please note that the intimation regarding closure of trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already provided to the Stock Exchanges, where the shares of the Company are listed, vide our letter dated 29th June, 2019.



Pdf Link: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com