This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today , i.e. on 29th May, 2019 which commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 7:05 P.M. has, inter-alia, approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended on 31.03.2019.

Pdf Link: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2018

