This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today , i.e. on 29th May, 2019 which commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 7:05 P.M. has, inter-alia, taken the following decisions :-

1.Approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (AFRs) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019, which was recommended by the Audit Committee at their meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019. A copy of the said Standalone and Consolidated AFRs along with the Auditors Report as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 on the said financials is enclosed herewith.re-1)

2.The Board received the Auditors Report from the Auditor of Company M/s Rajender Kumar Singal & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants for the year ended 31st March, 2019. 3. The Board of Directors of the Company did not recommend any Dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19

Pdf Link: Kohinoor Foods Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

