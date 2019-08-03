Konark Synthetic Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

KONARK SYNTHETIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1) (a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



The Company has already closed its Trading Window from 1st July 2019 and it will open after the end of 48 hours after the results are made public on 14th August, 2019.



