Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the intimation/s received from the shareholder/s regarding loss of share certificates and issue of the duplicate share certificates.

Pdf Link: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

