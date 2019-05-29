Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the intimation/s received from the shareholder/s regarding loss of share certificates and issue of the duplicate share certificates.

Pdf Link: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com