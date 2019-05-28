Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. - Regulation 23(9) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith disclosure of related party transactions of the Company on consolidated basis, drawn in accordance with applicable accounting standards for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. - Regulation 23(9) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

