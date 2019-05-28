Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd - Intimation under Clause 50(2) of Chapter V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd has informed BSE that the Company intends to issue Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures with a face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each (Rupees Ten Lacs only) ("Debentures"), for a total issue size of Rs. 200 crores (Rupees Two Hundred Crores only).

