Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

KOTHARI FERMENTATION & BIOCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 12th day of August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at 16, Community Centre, First Floor, Saket, New Delhi - 110017, inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.









