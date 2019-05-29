Kothari Products Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Kothari Products Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1/- Per Share of Rs. 10/- each (10%) for the year 2018-19.

Published on May 29, 2019
