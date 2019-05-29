Kothari World Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e.29th May, 2019, which was commenced at 03.00 p.m. and Concluded at 04.30 p.m. has Considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors report thereon.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose the following:



a) Statements showing the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities;



b) Auditors report on the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results.



c) Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion;



The results will be uploaded on the Companys website www.kothariworld.com and will be published newspapers.







