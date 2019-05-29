Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd - Book Closure Intimation For The Purpose Of AGM

Book closure from 10th September, 2019 to 16th September, 2019 ( both days inclusive)

Pdf Link: Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd - Book Closure Intimation For The Purpose Of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
KLRF Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor