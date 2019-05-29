Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 57th Annual General Meeting, the Board has recommended the re-appointment of Mr.K.Gnanasekaran (DIN 00133645) Independent Director, whose current tenure expires on 17th September, 2019 for the second term of 5 consecutive years with effect from 18th September, 2019. It is further confirmed that Mr.K.Gnanasekaran (DIN 00133645) is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of SEBI or any other authority. This disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed herewith as Annexure - A

Pdf Link: Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com