Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 57th Annual General Meeting, the Board has recommended the re-appointment of Mr.K.Gnanasekaran (DIN 00133645) Independent Director, whose current tenure expires on 17th September, 2019 for the second term of 5 consecutive years with effect from 18th September, 2019. It is further confirmed that Mr.K.Gnanasekaran (DIn 00133645) is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of SEBI or any other authority. The disclosure pursuant Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 is enclosed hereiwth as Annexure-A

Pdf Link: Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd - Re-Appointment Of Mr.K.Gnanasekaran For The Second Term Of 5 Consecutive Years From 18Th September, 2019

