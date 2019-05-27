K.P. Energy Limited informed BSE Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclose herewith the copies of The India Express (English) and Financial Express (Gujarati) both dated May 27, 2019 wherein the Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 have been published.

Pdf Link: K.P. Energy Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

