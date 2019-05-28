K.P.R. Mill Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

This is to inform you that the senior management of the Company will be attending the investors conference (B & K Securities Annual Investor Conference 2019) at Mumbai on 29.05.2019

Pdf Link: K.P.R. Mill Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
K P R Mill Ltd

