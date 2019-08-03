Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

KRATOS ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.
Kindly take the above on your record.

Published on August 03, 2019
